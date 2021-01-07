Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Gas Utilities

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, off about 4.9% and shares of Yamana Gold off about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 3.7% and Brookfield Infrastructure, trading lower by about 3.6%.

