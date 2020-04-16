Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Banking & Savings

In trading on Thursday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, off about 8.4% and shares of Resolute Forest Products down about 8.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led down by Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN, trading lower by about 14.2% and Origin Bancorp, trading lower by about 11.1%.

