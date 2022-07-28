In trading on Thursday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranpak Holdings, off about 24.3% and shares of Graphic Packaging Holding down about 1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Comcast, trading lower by about 9.7% and Charter Communications, trading lower by about 8.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Television & Radio Stocks

