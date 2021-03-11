Thursday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Banking & Savings

In trading on Thursday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Westrock, down about 3% and shares of Sealed Air down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by ING Group, trading lower by about 5.1% and 1st Constitution Bancorp, trading lower by about 4.7%.

