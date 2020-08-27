Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gevo, down about 15.7% and shares of Rex American Resources off about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by GAU, trading lower by about 5.7% and Yamana Gold, trading lower by about 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.