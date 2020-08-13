Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aemetis, down about 14.7% and shares of Hollyfrontier down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Nabors Industries, trading lower by about 15.4% and Brigham Minerals, trading lower by about 9.1%.

