Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PBF Energy, off about 10.1% and shares of Alto Ingredients off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by W & T Offshore, trading lower by about 10.8% and Nabors Industries, trading lower by about 8%.

