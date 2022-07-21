In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PBF Energy, off about 10.1% and shares of Alto Ingredients off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by W & T Offshore, trading lower by about 10.8% and Nabors Industries, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

