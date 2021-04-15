Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gevo, off about 13.1% and shares of Aemetis off about 11.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 4.9% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 4%.

