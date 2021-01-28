Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vertex Energy, down about 26.9% and shares of Aemetis down about 20.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading lower by about 53.7% and Genius Brands International, trading lower by about 38.9%.

