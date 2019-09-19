Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of W&T Offshore, off about 6.1% and shares of Range Resources off about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Universal Logistics Holdings, trading lower by about 7.3% and YRC Worldwide, trading lower by about 5.6%.

