In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of U.S. Well Services, off about 11.3% and shares of Vaalco Energy off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Delek US Holdings, trading lower by about 8.2% and PBF Energy, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

