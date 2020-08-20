Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, off about 7.8% and shares of Callon Petroleum off about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 3.9% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.