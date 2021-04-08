Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Southwestern Energy, off about 8.3% and shares of Antero Resources off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Green Brick Partners, trading lower by about 4.5% and Taylor Morrison Home, trading lower by about 2.7%.

