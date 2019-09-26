Markets
GPOR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), off about 10.1% and shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading lower by about 18.9% and Adecoagro (AGRO), trading lower by about 3.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPOR RRC SNDL AGRO

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular