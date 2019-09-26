Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), off about 10.1% and shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading lower by about 18.9% and Adecoagro (AGRO), trading lower by about 3.1%.

