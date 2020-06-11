Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Summit Midstream Partners, down about 22.2% and shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings down about 21.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 9.1% as a group, led down by Triumph Group, trading lower by about 14.8% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 13.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.