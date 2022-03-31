In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 7.2% and shares of Rent-a-center down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Saia, trading lower by about 5.1% and Yellow, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.