In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 5.6% and shares of Gamestop off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Daqo New Energy, trading lower by about 11.8% and Kopin, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Semiconductors

