Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 32.4% and shares of Systemax up about 1.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by New Gold, trading lower by about 7.8% and Golden Minerals, trading lower by about 7.4%.

