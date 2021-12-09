In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 6.7% and shares of Gamestop down about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals fabrication & products shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Tecnoglass, trading lower by about 43.4% and CPS Technologies, trading lower by about 4.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Metals Fabrication & Products

