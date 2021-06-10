Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 16.3% and shares of Conns down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Dream Finders Homes, trading lower by about 9.4% and LGI Homes, trading lower by about 6.8%.

