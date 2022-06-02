In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 8% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 0.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 1.4% and L3harris Technologies, trading lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

