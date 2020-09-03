Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 16.6% and shares of Gamestop down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 5% as a group, led down by Juniper Networks, trading lower by about 8.1% and Immersion, trading lower by about 8%.

CONN GME JNPR IMMR

    Most Popular