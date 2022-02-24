Markets
RCII

Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-A-Center, down about 19.8% and shares of Conns down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by British American Tobacco, trading lower by about 6.8% and Altria Group, trading lower by about 6.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCII CONN BTI MO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular