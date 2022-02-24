In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-A-Center, down about 19.8% and shares of Conns down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by British American Tobacco, trading lower by about 6.8% and Altria Group, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

