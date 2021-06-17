Thursday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gatos Silver down about 13.1% and shares of Peabody Energy down about 13.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led down by Torchlight Energy Resources, trading lower by about 16.2% and Ring Energy, trading lower by about 10.8%.

