Thursday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Chemicals

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alliance Resource Partners, down about 7.3% and shares of Peabody Energy off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are chemicals shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Tantech Holdings, trading lower by about 14.3% and Flotek Industries, trading lower by about 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.