Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.6% and 6.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 0.03% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 5.93% year-to-date, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc, is down 5.21% year-to-date. Combined, IP and APD make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.55% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.92% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 5.64% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and WEC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.8% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Energy +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.5% Materials -0.2%

