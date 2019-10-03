Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 12.31% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 32.18% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 8.04% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and WRK make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 18.47% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.48% year-to-date, and Kroger Co , is down 8.80% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and KR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Materials 0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.