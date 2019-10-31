Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 16.62% year-to-date. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 51.33% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 5.41% year-to-date. Combined, BLL and CF make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) and Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.7% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 23.46% on a year-to-date basis. Xylem Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.50% year-to-date, and Parker Hannifin Corp is up 25.25% year-to-date. Combined, XYL and PH make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.9% Financial -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.0% Industrial -1.2% Energy -1.2% Materials -1.5%

