Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 13.15% year-to-date. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.14% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 12.95% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and LYB make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 18.32% on a year-to-date basis. Huntington Bancshares Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.78% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 12.79% year-to-date. Combined, HBAN and MKTX make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Energy -1.0% Financial -1.1% Materials -1.6%

