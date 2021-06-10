Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 19.53% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.81% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 17.72% year-to-date. VMC makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 4.09% on a year-to-date basis. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.84% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 12.07% year-to-date. WHR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +2.0%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Utilities +0.6%
Financial -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.4%

