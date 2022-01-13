In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Couchbase, off about 8.3% and shares of Cloudflare down about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Vyne Therapeutics, trading lower by about 13% and Angion Biomedica, trading lower by about 10.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Drugs

