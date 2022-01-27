Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.42% year-to-date. Northrop Grumman Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.93% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp, is down 22.46% year-to-date. NOC makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 26.7% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 12.49% on a year-to-date basis. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 35.75% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 6.08% year-to-date. Combined, TER and INTC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Materials +0.5%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Services -0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Financial -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%

