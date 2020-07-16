Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 11.34% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 72.50% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc, is down 55.96% year-to-date. AAL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.90% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 15.94% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc. , is down 9.67% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and COO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Energy +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%

