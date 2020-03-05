Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.4% loss. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.0% and 10.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 4.3% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 50.28% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 33.93% year-to-date. ALK makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 4.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 4.8% in midday trading, and down 14.02% on a year-to-date basis. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.51% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 29.61% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and LNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.7% Technology & Communications -3.0% Consumer Products -3.2% Materials -3.3% Healthcare -3.8% Services -4.0% Energy -4.1% Financial -4.2% Industrial -4.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.