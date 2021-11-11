Thursday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bright Health Group, off about 25.5% and shares of Sotera Health off about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by CAE, trading lower by about 9.9% and Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading lower by about 5%.

