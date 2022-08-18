Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, down about 24.8% and shares of Kirklands down about 17.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Blue Apron Holdings, trading lower by about 13.2% and The Valens Company, trading lower by about 10.1%.

