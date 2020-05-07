Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 2.11% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.17% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 3.82% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and PFE make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 13.28% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.23% year-to-date, and AES Corp., is down 36.23% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +3.3% Energy +3.2% Materials +3.1% Industrial +2.6% Services +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Consumer Products +1.5% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +1.2%

