Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 20.55% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 40.82% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 38.01% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and PRGO make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 24.61% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.20% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 30.63% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PPL make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Energy +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%

