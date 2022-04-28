Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 17.2% and 5.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 4.91% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.61% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 9.30% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and TFX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, with FE showing a loss of 0.2% and PNW flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.06% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.25% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 6.62% year-to-date. Combined, FE and PNW make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.4% Energy +2.3% Industrial +1.9% Services +1.8% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Materials +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Healthcare +0.6%

