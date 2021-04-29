Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 7.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 7.32% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.30% year-to-date, and Hologic Inc, is down 8.38% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and HOLX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.3% and 9.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.03% on a year-to-date basis. eBay Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.60% year-to-date, and PTC Inc is up 11.85% year-to-date. PTC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Services +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.3% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.8%

