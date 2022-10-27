Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.1% and 7.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 6.05% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 72.04% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 31.74% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and VRTX make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 28.02% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is down 42.95% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 5.06% year-to-date. Combined, MU and ON make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Utilities +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Financial +0.6% Materials +0.4% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare -0.9%

