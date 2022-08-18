Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 5.55% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 41.05% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 45.31% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ILMN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 17.28% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.31% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 24.44% year-to-date. TGT makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -0.7%

