Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 1.24% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 10.35% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ILMN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 4.90% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 17.83% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America, is down 11.88% year-to-date. Combined, DD and PKG make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities 0.0% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Industrial -1.0% Energy -1.0% Materials -1.6% Healthcare -2.2%

