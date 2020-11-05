Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.37% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.06% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 2.57% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and INCY make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 47.54% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 45.23% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 70.01% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and FANG make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +4.4% Industrial +3.0% Technology & Communications +2.6% Financial +2.4% Services +2.2% Utilities +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Energy +1.6% Healthcare +1.4%

