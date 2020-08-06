Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.5% and 8.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 4.56% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.83% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 4.30% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and BDX make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 36.53% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 57.70% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 49.78% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HFC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Services +0.8% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -1.6% Energy -1.6%

