Markets
EW

Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 2.13% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.41% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 2.82% year-to-date. Combined, EW and ALGN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 4.61% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 6.35% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and OXY make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Utilities +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.4%
Healthcare -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EW ALGN XLV PXD OXY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular