Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 2.13% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.41% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 2.82% year-to-date. Combined, EW and ALGN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 4.61% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 6.35% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and OXY make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.1% Services 0.0% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.4% Healthcare -0.7%

