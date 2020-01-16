Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 2.19% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.56% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 2.50% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and REGN make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.70% on a year-to-date basis. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.04% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 29.58% year-to-date. Combined, HP and APA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Energy +0.4% Healthcare +0.3%

