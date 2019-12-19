Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), down about 5% and shares of Topbuild Corp (BLD) off about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Lee Enterprises (LEE), trading lower by about 7.7% and Pearson (PSO), trading lower by about 6.6%.

