Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 15.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, down about 29.3% and shares of Select Interior Concepts off about 21% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 14.9% as a group, led down by Marathon Petroleum, trading lower by about 26% and Delek US Holdings, trading lower by about 24.4%.

