Markets
BZH

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 16.6% and shares of Green Brick Partners down about 12.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 7.1% as a group, led down by Rent-A-Center, trading lower by about 12.7% and Conns, trading lower by about 8.4%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BZH GRBK RCII CONN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular