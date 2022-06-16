In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 16.6% and shares of Green Brick Partners down about 12.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 7.1% as a group, led down by Rent-A-Center, trading lower by about 12.7% and Conns, trading lower by about 8.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.